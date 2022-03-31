Longtime Saints, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins announces retirement after 13 seasons

After 13 NFL seasons, two-time Super Bowl champion safety Malcolm Jenkins will no longer go on patrol.
Three-time pro bowler Ryan Clark on the Pivot Podcast that he is retiring.
“Thank you. After 13 seasons, my time on the soccer field is over. I’m just a guy from Piscataway, who through this game became a champion in the sport and a champion for the people. My time on the field is over even though Yes, but I will never stop fighting for the people.” Jenkins posted on Twitter,
A perfect safety for the modern game, Jenkins entered the NFL in 2009 as a first-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints out of Ohio State.
The Ballhawks spent their first five seasons in New Orleans, winning the Super Bowl as a rookie and earning a second team…
