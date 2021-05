Upwork, a service for freelance workers to to list themselves on a digital marketplace, will be moving its headquarters from Santa Clara to San Francisco.

Part of it is out of convenience, the San Francisco Business Times reported. The new offices are more easily accessible to clients coming from outside the bay, and is close to a CalTrain stop.

But a key component of the deal, the Business Times reports, is a smaller footprint — the San Francisco offices will be much smaller than its current offices, which will be subleased for the next 10 years to ride out its current lease situation. The new offices will be located in SoMa, at 47 Brannan St.

In fact, CEO Hayden Brown told the Silicon Valley Business Journal that the move is part of an effort to normalize remote work post-pandemic — and not coerce people to have to come into the office every day.

“That will create a magnetic pull,” Brown said. “I don’t want other people to feel the pressure or that I’m trying to create some kind of face-time culture myself by being there.”

Brown also said that a majority of Upwork’s 570 workers have stayed in the Bay during the course of the pandemic. (Also of note: She said that her employees are paid based on location.)