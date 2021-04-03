Lonzo Ball congratulates LeBron James after the release of the trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy | The SportsRush

New Orleans Pelicans star Lonzo Ball publicly lets everyone know what he thinks of the official trailer of Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James.

LeBron James and Lonzo Ball have a bit of history. During the latter’s sophomore season in the NBA, the King joined him by signing with the LA Lakers.

During their time together, they built up a relationship together, and by many accounts were on very good terms. James once even called the Ball brother ‘the young King’.

But it wasn’t built to last. Lonzo Ball was eventually traded to the Pelicans as part of the package to acquire Anthony Davis. Many believed that this completely soured the bond the two shared.

Recently, the trailer for ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ was released, a movie which stars LeBron James. And Lonzo Ball’s reaction to the trailer may just have fans backtracking just a tad bit on their relationship.

Pelicans star Lonzo Ball reacts to the trailer for the new Space Jam movie, starring LeBron James

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ may just be the most high-profile movie ever made. Just about everyone in the NBA community can’t wait for LeBron James to strap up and team up with the Tune Squad. Don Cheadle is also a very high-profile part of this movie’s cast, and will be playing the big bad in this movie.

Given how much buzz there is surrounding the movie, it would be hard to miss its trailer when it finally dropped. And Lonzo Ball was among the many NBA stars that reacted to it.

Many have been assuming for years that the player may have harbored a vendetta of sorts against LeBron James and the LA Lakers. But, the positive reaction, coupled with LeBron James’ response almost completely squashes any doubt of that being the case.

