“Look at all the Bond girls to see which one is the best match” – Sebastian Vettel naming his AMR21. sport

See Sebastian Vettel – “The Bond girls to see which of them matches the best” – on the naming of their new Aston Martin for the 2021 season.

Sebastian Vettel is set to compete with the newly introduced Aston Martin in Formula 1. Like every year, this new car is going to be given a German name.

This time, he has suggested that he choose a name from the ‘Bond’ girls, as he is considering playing around the Bond theme and believes the name James would be too obvious.

“The problem is that I don’t know yet,” Vettel said at Aston Martin’s AMR21 launch. “James would be a little bit obvious, but you know I’m thinking about it and playing with the Bond theme.

“But it’s a funny thing, and it’s always been a woman’s name, so look at all the Bond girls to see which one is the best match. I was going to say that we should meet them all, but some of them are my Are grandmother’s age. “

Revenge is not on my mind.

Vettel’s final chapter with Farrell ended on a sour note, and this year his Aston Martin would be fighting against him in a moderate fight. Speaking of this, Vettel has not planned to take any revenge against his former employers.

“It doesn’t do the trick for me. If we do well it will feel good. “Obviously, we want to finish ahead, but we want to finish ahead of them all. So it does not matter what color is behind us, who matters to us.

“I don’t see it as a revenge type; it doesn’t inspire me.” Moving forward, Vettel also talked about the possibility of his retirement and confessed that he had considered it last year.

“Obviously, last year, I gave it some thought, but I think it’s still a little far away. But certainly did not see himself on the pit wall. Or worse, jumping up and down the padcock [as a pit lane reporter],” They said.

“So I think in this regard, once it’s done, it’s done. I think it’s healthy to go ahead and do something. Obviously, racing is a big part of me, but that doesn’t mean that I have to keep my face on camera regularly. “

