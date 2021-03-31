“Look, if this doesn’t work out, you can fire me” – William Regal reveals he put his job on the line to get Sasha Banks hired | The SportsRush

LATEST

William Regal reveals he put his job on the line to get Sasha Banks hired in WWE. The Boss has surely repaid his faith with interest.

Sasha Banks is the reigning Women’s Champion on SmackDown. She was SportsIllustrated’s Wrestler of the Year and could very realistically main event Wrestlemania this year. Everyone that looks at her sees a star but that wasn’t always the case.

NXT General Manager William Regal told The Daily Star, that those in charge of recruitment in the WWE weren’t too keen on bringing her in. However, he was convinced that she would make it. So much so that he told the WWE they could fire him if he was wrong.

“She was the first person I went to bat for to hire, because the people who were doing the job that I do now wouldn’t even give her the time of day.

“I’ve known her since she was 19 and she used to be an extra at Boston. The first day, I was in catering and she came and sat and said ‘do you mind if I ask you some questions about wrestling?’

“I wasn’t doing this job then but in the afternoon at the shows, I’d always be training outside the ring and she’d be one of the ones who would always come and talk.

“When it came to me getting this job… I went to them [about Sasha] and said ‘look, if this doesn’t work out, you can fire me.’

“To see the way she has come through this, and to see what she’s done [is] incredible.”

“I’d heard she wasn’t so happy”

Regal also recalled a moment when he found her feeling a little low and he handed her a timely boost.

“I’m sure she doesn’t mind me telling you this, But there are times when this job gets to be a bit of a grind – any job does. I don’t see her as much and we certainly don’t call and text one another, but I saw her a while ago, several years ago and I’d heard she wasn’t so happy.

“I said to her ‘how are you doing?’ She said ‘Alright’. I said ‘how many times have you been world champion? She said ‘Five…’

“I said: “And was the cheque in the bank on Monday?” and she just said “That’s all I needed, thank you very much!

“Just to see that she’s come through all this and become the star she has been very fulfilling.”

Banks is scheduled to face Bianca Belair on Night 1 of Wrestlemania. Belair won the Royal Rumble to book her spot against the Boss. The build has been lacking. However, with the caliber and potential of the women involved it is more than likely that the match will steal the show.

