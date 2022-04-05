Look to Hong Kong, not Ukraine, for signs about China’s Taiwan plans – diplomat

Few took it seriously when Xi Jinping said for the first time that he would tighten control over Hong Kong. We should not make the same mistake when analyzing Xi’s plans for Taiwan.

Advertisement

Earlier it was a global pandemic, now it is a war in Europe. No wonder many people are asking what’s next? More than ever, eyes are turning to Taiwan.

The Russian war with Ukraine is bringing into the mainstream a conversation that Chinese watchers have been doing for many years. Will Xi Jinping try to settle the Taiwan issue forever, and possibly even use military force?

Vladimir Putin’s actions have prompted serious policy thinkers to re-evaluate their core beliefs…