Looking for free movies? Best to watch on Amazon Prime – FilmyOne.com

Amazon Prime! It seems that everyone has an account these days. After all, you can’t beat that two-day free shipping. Not to mention your Prime account, you get access to the entire host of content included with Prime Video. This means that you will get a lot of movies on Prime. Technically, they are free movies to watch.Even if you pay $ 100 per year, but are technically free

But what are the best free movies on Amazon Prime? What exactly should you watch? While we all like free stuff, sometimes you get what you don’t pay for. Here are some really cool movies that come with your Amazon Prime account. They are technically free, so you can enjoy them as well. After all, we have no cinema to go to.

One night in miami (2020)

One night in miami The film is definitely what everyone is talking about. You can stream for free from your Amazon Prime account. Under the beautiful direction of Regina KingThe guard), The film is a fictional meeting of Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Muhammad Ali (Eli Gore), Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) and Sam Cook (Leslie Odom Jr.) in a room in Hampton House in February 1964.

One night in miami It has been enthusiastically praised by critics and audiences alike. It is definitely worth logging into your Prime account to have a look. Seriously, if this year’s Oscar Awards are the winning film, it would be One night in miami

This is goodbye (2019)

This is goodbye It shows that Akwafina is more than just a great comedy actress. He is also a powerful dramatic artist. This is goodbye It is about a family in China who said goodbye to their beloved family father (Zhao Shu-zhen), who has only a short life left. Instead of telling her the diagnosis, the family decided to plan a fake wedding to say goodbye.

Is it like this This is goodbye Cultural difference is a story about family relations and duties that we feel towards each other. Akvavafina gives a powerful performance and, seriously, gives her an even more dramatic role to destroy.

Train to busan (2016)

The K-dramas took place slowly, but certainly gathered a following in the West. However, we believe so Train to busan Definitely helped break down South Korean films for Western audiences. Taking place in a train infected with Murray (검증,), it is a spectacular and exciting ride with truly excellent character development. Definitely worth checking out after you check out Parasite

Train to busan Seriously one of the best horror movies out there. If you want something that is really scary and balances excellent action at the same time then this is definitely a great movie to watch.

Dear Zachari: A letter to a son about his father (2008)

If you love true crime as much as we do, be prepared to be devastated by it Dear zacharyAfter his best friend, Drs. Andrew Bugby murdered by his jealous ex-girlfriend Dr. Shirley Turner did it, with documentary producer Kurt Kuen telling her life story. Why? Because Shirley Turner fled to Canada while pregnant with Andrew’s son, Zachary.

It ended in tragedy when, after being released from prison, Shirley Turner committed suicide by jumping 13 months into the Allian Ocean with Zachary in her arms. Kuenne documents the entire journey of Bagbys, and it will ruin you, exposing the flaws of the legal system. Nevertheless, it is probably one of the most moving true crime documentaries where it is, focusing on the victims.