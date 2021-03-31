“Looks great coach…I decided to get one too”: Tom Brady Hilariously Responds To Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians Super Bowl 55 Tattoo | The SportsRush

Tom Brady is the latest Buccaneer to jump on the tattoo train in Tampa Bay. Brady also “decided to ink” himself after Arians’ tattoo.

I’m a man of my word- “when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo” well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV #superbowlLVchamps pic.twitter.com/SCmpFXEJ1T — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) March 30, 2021

Of course, Brady didn’t actually get a tattoo here but just digitally edited an image of Arians onto his leg. It just goes to show you that even in the offseason, Brady isn’t out of creative ideas.

Head coach Bruce Arians had declared earlier that if Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl, then he would get a tattoo to commemorate their accomplishment.

However, Arians wasn’t the only Buccaneer to get a tattoo following the Super Bowl victory. Rookie safety Antoine Winfield also got one earlier. Brady, of course, had a response to that too.

TB12 hopped in our comments and let Winfield Jr. know they’re still ring chasing 💍 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/HtYgnxvAw1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2021

What Did Tom Brady Get A Tattoo Of?

While Arians’ tattoo is more closely linked to the Super Bowl victory itself, Brady’s tattoo is actually from Tampa Bay’s boat parade.

The image shows Bruce Arians on a small boat holding a bottle of beer in his hand. It’s the perfect representation of who Arians is as a head coach.

Chill, laid back, and a winner. The Buccaneers deserve to get all the tattoos they can after routing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Of course, Brady isn’t done winning Super Bowls and so there’s bound to be more tattoos on the horizon for this team. Brady “also joins” teammate wide receiver Mike Evans in getting a tattoo after the Super Bowl. Mike Evans’ tattoo was far bigger and more prominent, however.

Check out Mike Evans new Super Bowl tattoo! 👀 #GoBucs #SuperBowlLV pic.twitter.com/blTM78g60l – Tampa Sports Bae (@TampaSportsBae) March 4, 2021

