LATEST

“Looks great coach…I decided to get one too”: Tom Brady Hilariously Responds To Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians Super Bowl 55 Tattoo | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the latest Buccaneer to jump on the tattoo train in Tampa Bay. Brady also “decided to ink” himself after Arians’ tattoo.

Of course, Brady didn’t actually get a tattoo here but just digitally edited an image of Arians onto his leg. It just goes to show you that even in the offseason, Brady isn’t out of creative ideas.

Head coach Bruce Arians had declared earlier that if Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl, then he would get a tattoo to commemorate their accomplishment.

However, Arians wasn’t the only Buccaneer to get a tattoo following the Super Bowl victory. Rookie safety Antoine Winfield also got one earlier. Brady, of course, had a response to that too.

Also Read: Tom Brady reacts to Antoine Winfield Jr’s Super Bowl tattoo: “Leave some room”

What Did Tom Brady Get A Tattoo Of?

While Arians’ tattoo is more closely linked to the Super Bowl victory itself, Brady’s tattoo is actually from Tampa Bay’s boat parade.

The image shows Bruce Arians on a small boat holding a bottle of beer in his hand. It’s the perfect representation of who Arians is as a head coach.

Chill, laid back, and a winner. The Buccaneers deserve to get all the tattoos they can after routing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Of course, Brady isn’t done winning Super Bowls and so there’s bound to be more tattoos on the horizon for this team. Brady “also joins” teammate wide receiver Mike Evans in getting a tattoo after the Super Bowl. Mike Evans’ tattoo was far bigger and more prominent, however.

Also Read: “He’s arguably one of the best coaches in the league.”: NFL prospect QB Justin Fields has high praise for 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan after electrifying Pro Day.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top