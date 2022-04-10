Lord Shardul Thakur Supremacy: DC fans are ecstatic as Shardul Thakur smashes 29 off 11 balls vs KKR | Cricket News

IPL 2022 KKR vs DC: Shardul Thakur smashed 29 off just 11 balls to take DC to a dominant total in Match 19 of IPL 2022 on Sunday in Mumbai.

Put in to bat first by KKR, DC got off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw and David Warner striking fifties. Captain Rishabh Pant also played a good hand. However with all these three batters gone, DC struggled in the middle overs and it looked like as if they will not be able to pass the 200-mark. But then came the pair of Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel, who put on 49 runs in remaining 3.2 overs.

Thakur especially came to the crease with an aggressive mindset, as he smashed 29 off 11 balls, including 1 fours and 3 sixes.

As soon as he finished the DC innings with a six off the bowling of experienced Pat Cummins, fans started the Lord Thakur…