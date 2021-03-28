Lorela Cubaj in spotlight as Georgia Tech’s anchor in tournament run

That night time, she noticed it amongst ESPN “SportsCenter” high 10 performs of the day, ranked ninth.

“I didn’t assume it was that cool once I made it,” Cubaj mentioned, who stoically walked to the bench after the play. “I noticed it once more and thought, ‘OK, perhaps it was.’”

Meet Lorela Cubaj. She’s the do-it-all participant for Tech who by no means desires to provide reward to herself. The European product who has been one of many Yellow Jackets’ brightest gems. A participant who not many have recognized about, properly, till her eruption within the NCAA Match. She’ll get to match up with South Carolina’s in style star Aliyah Boston on Sunday within the Candy 16 (1 p.m., ABC).

She has averaged 17.5 factors per recreation and posted consecutive double-doubles in contests over Stephen F. Austin and West Virginia. The 6-foot-4 senior has maintained comparable manufacturing by way of the complete season. Her head coach, Nell Fortner, has recognized Cubaj to supply on the similar stage since she took the job at Tech two years in the past.

“Every little thing I do is to be able to make everybody else higher,” Cubaj mentioned. “I’m going to provide 100% to no matter makes us higher. I don’t wish to go away the courtroom pondering I didn’t give my all.”

At 6-foot-4, Cubaj averages a double-double at 12.4 factors and 11.7 rebounds per recreation, which is a stat line to match up with any of the premier frontcourt gamers remaining within the event. She turned some heads by erupting within the second half and keen Tech to the comeback over Stephen F. Austin.

Cubaj was chosen the School Girls’s Participant of the 12 months in Georgia by the Atlanta Tipoff Membership. She additionally was awarded the ACC Co-Defensive Participant of the 12 months for her regular-season physique of labor.

“I do know it sounds cliché, however particular person recognition comes from a workforce perspective,” Cubaj mentioned. “I wouldn’t have had the popularity with out them. It makes me be ok with myself and will increase my best confidence. I’m beginning to not make it a stress factor as a result of every thing will come into place.”

Getting into the event, Cubaj needed to carry one other stage of management. Tech provides heavy minutes to freshmen Anaya Boyd, Eliyah Love and Loyal McQueen. Not one of the Jackets have been to the NCAA Match, however at the least Cubaj had some expertise in greater video games. She needed to indicate that have by stepping out of her consolation zone with on-court play. She has proved to be a bodily put up participant who can rating in any respect three ranges.

Cubaj ceaselessly deflects something about her personal recreation to her teammates, however she’s shortly constructing her personal inventory. ESPN initiatives Cubaj as a first-round WNBA draft choice (twelfth total to the Las Vegas Aces). In a earlier model of the mock draft, Cubaj wasn’t listed in any of the three rounds.

“I like the best way she has performed within the postseason,” ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel, who made the mock draft, mentioned to the AJC. “She’s large and robust, however nonetheless has a taking pictures contact. Her emotion stands out as a optimistic.”

Cubaj’s play not solely has allowed Tech to achieve the regional semifinals for the primary time since 2012, but in addition to contend in opposition to the nation’s high groups. Cubaj posted sturdy performances in shut losses to Georgia and N.C. State (twice). Tech is near getting over the hump, and Cubaj’s qualities give it an opportunity in opposition to the Gamecocks.

Fortner acknowledged Cubaj as Tech’s dependable rebounder and stifling defender, which “anchors” the Jackets on offense and protection.

“Lo is a professional. She is available in with a sure kind of emotion on a regular basis, and we feed off of it,” Fletcher mentioned. “She drives our vitality as an emotional participant. She leads in that means, and it makes us a really exhausting workforce to beat.”

Like her acrobatic scoop shot that made it on “SportsCenter,” Cubaj is getting into the highlight. She received’t take credit score for it, however it represents the senior’s affect because the captain of Tech’s ship.

If her event run results in being drafted, she would possibly see it as a cool second on second look, too.

“ what?” Fortner mentioned. “She isn’t flying beneath the radar anymore. We’re properly conscious of that.”