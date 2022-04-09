Lori falls short to share second place as Scheffler leads

Shane Lowry produced some excellent golf and went on to play himself as part of a second-place finish at the Masters, hitting a four-under-par 68 at Augusta National.

The 2019 Open champions started the day with a par, six shots away from Sungjae Im’s overnight lead, and went into over two with an opening bogey to start his second round on Friday.

However, a bounce-back birdie on the par-five second hole put the offly man in gear and produced flawless golf from there, which included another birdie on seventh to turn level par for the tournament.

Lowry then entered contention, attacking the last nine and taking three more shots with hole-outs on ten, and birdies on 13 and 15, before making par to post 68 on the final three holes.

“I would say this is one of the best …