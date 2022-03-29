Lorraine Paris quits politics: credible liberal with the strongest CV, but her peak had reached the N-VA

Radio 1 Select. Hear Johnny VanSevent’s analysis in ‘The World Today’ via

It’s a surprising career turning point: Lorraine Parris, the N-VA’s vice president, becomes CEO of the National Football League’s Pro League. After all the scandals in football, there is a lot of work to be done.

The question remains: why does the N-VA’s vice president leave for the world of football? Paris was not only a confidant of N-VA President Bart de Weaver, but also the face of the N-VA’s care policy. And how big is the loss for the N-VA?

best resume spokesperson

I knew Lorraine Parris as the spokesperson for the Flemish VLD minister Patricia Cesens, who was responsible for the economy and foreign trade. He was the spokesperson in 2003 and 2004. In conversation he came across as brilliant and thoughtful. He was the best resume spokesperson I’ve ever had.

He had studied law, but not only in Belgian universities, but…