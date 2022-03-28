I knew Lorraine Parris as the spokesperson for the Flemish VLD minister Patricia Cesens, who was responsible for the economy and foreign trade. He was the spokesperson in 2003 and 2004. In conversation he came across as brilliant and thoughtful. He was the best resume spokesperson I’ve ever had.

He had studied law, but not only at Belgian universities, but also at Stellenbosch University in South Africa and law at New York University. He was also a lawyer in New York for many years. On top of this he also completed a Master of Business Administration in Valeric. That’s why he was not a spokesperson for long. He immediately became the general director of the Flanders District of Creativity, a government service that supports creative entrepreneurs.