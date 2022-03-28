Lorraine Paris steps out of politics and becomes Pro Leak’s new CEO

A bombshell in Leuven politics: Laurin stops for a job as CEO of Paris Pro League as leader of the opposition party N-VA, which represents professional football clubs in Belgium. The general meeting of the Board of Directors and the Pro League approved his appointment this afternoon. So far, the Pro League has been led by Wouter Vandenhoute, president of football club Anderlecht, and Vincent Mannert, managing director of Club Brugge, since the departure of the previous CEO Pierre François. Karen van Herck will replace Lorraine on Leuven city council