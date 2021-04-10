Los Angeles Angels place outfielder Dexter Fowler (knee) on IL

Apr 9, 2021; Dunedin, Florida, CAN; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Dexter Fowler (25) is attended to by manager Joe Maddon (left) after injuring his knee on a slide into second base in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays t TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels placed outfielder Dexter Fowler on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sprained left knee.

The move comes one day after Fowler left the field on a cart in the second inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dunedin, Fla.

Fowler, on first base after a walk, was heading into second base standing up on a grounder to shortstop Bo Bichette, who had bobbled the ball and was charged with an error. Fowler wasn’t expecting a throw and crumpled to the ground in pain but eventually was able to walk gingerly to the cart.

Through seven games this season, Fowler is 5-for-20 (.250) with one RBI. He was acquired by the Angels in a February trade after spending the past four seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Fowler, 35, previously played for the Colorado Rockies (2008-13), Houston Astros (2014) and Chicago Cubs (2015-16). He was an All-Star in 2016, the same year he helped the Cubs win the World Series.

The Angels recalled right-hander Jaime Barria to fill the roster opening. The 24-year-old Barria is 15-19 with a 4.46 ERA in 52 appearances (44 starts) since reaching the majors with Los Angeles in 2018.

–Field Level Media