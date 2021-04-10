LATEST

Los Angeles Clippers’ Patrick Beverley has surgery for broken hand

Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley has surgery for broken hand

Mar 4, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) reacts during a time out during the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without guard Patrick Beverley for at least three weeks following surgery to repair a fractured left hand, the team announced.

Beverley, 32, was hurt chasing down a rebound in the fourth quarter of L.A.’s win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Beverley, a defensive specialist, has averaged 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 31 games (all starts) this season, his fourth with the Clippers. He had just returned from a knee injury that sidelined him for 12 games.

The recovery timeline should have Beverley ready to return before the playoffs for the Clippers, who are currently third in the Western Conference with a 36-18 record.

With Beverley and point guard Rajon Rondo (sore adductor) also out, Reggie Jackson started at point guard and scored 26 points in a 126-109 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

–Field Level Media

