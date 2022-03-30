Los Angeles Lakers crash out of play-in position, now 11th in Western Conference

DALLAS — For the first time since the first week of the regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers found themselves outside the play-in tournament after a 128-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Playing without LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right midfoot sprain), the Lakers trailed 37 points as Luka Doncic made a 30-point triple-player through the first three quarters (34 points, 12 rebounds). Double entered. , 12 assists).

“We didn’t execute well enough and played with enough toughness, IQ, intelligence, focus and fighting,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “So, not acceptable and just a poor performance across the board. Coaches, players, everyone.”



LA is currently ranked 11th in the Western Conference with seven games left.