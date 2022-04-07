Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, Frank Vogel will be fired, news, Russell Westbrook, backlash,

The Lakers’ season from hell is finally over, mercifully. The NBA’s Glamor franchise was also out of contention for a spot in the play-in tournament, this time with a seventh-straight loss to the Phoenix Suns.

For the second time in four seasons at LeBron James in Los Angeles, the team has failed to make it through the season. This is an outrageous low, considering that the star-studded team was one of the strongest favorites to win the championship.

And the response to their disappointing new low – 48 defeats with three games to play – has been swift and damaging.

