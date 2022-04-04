Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar criticizes some of LeBron James’ actions

LOS ANGELES – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once again publicly criticized LeBron James on Sunday, with the Los Angeles Lakers legend saying he believes the current Lakers star has a huge responsibility to improve his Judging by how the platform conducts itself.

“As far as I can see, there are a few things he’s done and said,” said Abdul-Jabbar before the Lakers’ 129–118 defeat to the Denver Nuggets. “Some of the great things he’s done are almost stand on both sides of the fence, you know? It makes it hard for me to accept that when he’s committed himself to taking on everything differently. This It’s hard to find out where he is standing. You have to check him every time.”

Abdul-Jabbar to introduce James’ teammate, Carmelo Anthony, to the newly designed Kareem…