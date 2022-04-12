Los Angeles Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Disconnected With Frank Vogel Over Disappointing Season

EL Segundo, Calif. — Frank Vogel was fired earlier in the day as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a Lakers point guard. Russell Westbrook LA. I opened up about the disconnect between them in their first season.

“I think it’s unfortunate, to be honest, because I’ve never had a problem with any of my coaches before,” Westbrook said Monday after an exit interview with the Lakers front office. “I’m not sure what his issue was with me or I’m not sure why, but I can’t really give you an answer as to why we never really connected.”

Westbrook, who was the highest-paid player during the Lakers’ nightmare 2021-22 season, just wasn’t done with his gripes with the coach. He took aim at the many other aspects of his Lakers experience that went awry in his 21 Minutes experience…