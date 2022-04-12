Los Angeles Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Disconnected With Frank Vogel Over Disappointing Season

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With Frank Vogel being fired as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in the day, Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook opened up about the disconnect between the two of them in their first season in LA.

“I think it’s unfortunate, to be honest, because I’ve never had a problem with any of my coaches before,” Westbrook said Monday after an exit interview with the Lakers front office. “I’m not sure what his issue was with me or I’m not sure why, but I can’t really give you an answer as to why we never really connected.”

Westbrook, who was the highest-paid player during the Lakers’ nightmare 2021-22 season, just wasn’t done with his gripes with the coach. He took aim at the many other aspects of his Lakers experience that went awry in his 21 Minutes experience…