Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns NBA game picks, predictions, odds out

The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns face off at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MST and can be viewed on Bally Sports Arizona, Spectrum Sportsnet and NBA TV.

Who will win the game?

Check out these odds, picks, and predictions for the competition.

The Suns are 11.5-point favorites in the gameAccording to Tipico Sportsbook.

Phoenix on the money line is -850 and Los Angeles is +550.

Over/under 233.5 points have been set for the game.

Jess Root writes: “The Suns’ narrowest margin of victory over the Lakers in three wins this season was 10 points. The Lakers have failed to cover the spread in four of their last five games. They are 16–22 on the road. ATS is…