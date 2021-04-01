“Los Angeles Rams fans will love him”: Star CB Jalen Ramsey wants the Rams to sign CB Corn Elder to replace free agency departures. | The SportsRush

LATEST

“Los Angeles Rams fans will love him”: Star CB Jalen Ramsey wants the Rams to sign CB Corn Elder to replace free agency departures.

Jalen Ramsey was the best corner in the whole league as a part of the No.1 ranked defence in the NFL. But with the departure of solid CB Troy Hill to Cleveland in Free agency, the Rams may need to address a hole at the depth chart. And Jalen Ramsey wanted Corn Elder to be paired with him.

Troy Hill had a career year in 2020, putting up 77 total tackles, 10 pass deflections, and three interceptions. He was the Rams’ starting nickel cornerback last season lining up the slot, but he was also very crisp on the outside. His position flexibility will be missed and will be something that the Rams will hope to replace before the 2021 season.

Jalen Ramsey wants Corn Elder to come to the LA Rams

David Long Jr. is a current speculated replacement for Hill at the slot. But Jalen Ramsey had a different recommendation. Ramsey took to Twitter to woo Elder to visit the Rams in an attempt to get him to join the Rams secondary. He believes that Elder has similar position versatility like Hill and will fit perfectly in their defensive system.

Corn Elder was a 5th round pick out of the University of Miami in 2017. He doesn’t have a lot to show for his 4 years in the league. Elder missed his rookie season with injury and only get any real playing time this last year. He recorded 40 tackles, three passes defended and a forced fumble in 16 games, playing 39% of the defensive snaps.

Elder clearly has a lot of room for improvement. However, at the price point he could be signed for, the former Panther could fit well with the Rams defence. The Rams are stacked with talent on defence so Elder could do very well in that system. If he does end up making a huge leap in production, Elder could end up being the steal of the draft.

