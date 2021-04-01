“Los Angeles Rams fans will love him”: Star CB Jalen Ramsey wants the Rams to sign CB Corn Elder to replace free agency departures. | The SportsRush

Jalen Ramsey was the best corner in the whole league as a part of the No.1 ranked defence in the NFL. But with the departure of solid CB Troy Hill to Cleveland in Free agency, the Rams may need to address a hole at the depth chart. And Jalen Ramsey wanted Corn Elder to be paired with him.

Jalen Ramsey: 0.53 yards allowed per coverage snap in 2020 Lowest in the NFL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fLJ5aL0vbw – PFF (@PFF) March 25, 2021

Troy Hill had a career year in 2020, putting up 77 total tackles, 10 pass deflections, and three interceptions. He was the Rams’ starting nickel cornerback last season lining up the slot, but he was also very crisp on the outside. His position flexibility will be missed and will be something that the Rams will hope to replace before the 2021 season.

New #Browns Cornerback Troy Hill could make a huge impact on the Defense. 💫 In 2020, Hill’s Coverage Grade of 71.9 ranked 23rd among CBs per @PFF. Hill is a playmaker and in 2020 he registered: 🔸77 Tackles

🔸10 Passes Defended

🔸3 INTs

🔸2 Fumble Recoveries

🔸2 TDs 💥 pic.twitter.com/ruLdW6aQqy — The Hottest Take Sports Podcast (@Hottest_TakePod) March 26, 2021

Jalen Ramsey wants Corn Elder to come to the LA Rams

David Long Jr. is a current speculated replacement for Hill at the slot. But Jalen Ramsey had a different recommendation. Ramsey took to Twitter to woo Elder to visit the Rams in an attempt to get him to join the Rams secondary. He believes that Elder has similar position versatility like Hill and will fit perfectly in their defensive system.

Should visit the @RamsNFL next.. been tryna make this happen. Would be a GREAT addition. Biggest competitor I know who can play outside or slot & Rams fans would love him 🤟🏾 https://t.co/xNxJ76O7gJ — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 1, 2021

Corn Elder was a 5th round pick out of the University of Miami in 2017. He doesn’t have a lot to show for his 4 years in the league. Elder missed his rookie season with injury and only get any real playing time this last year. He recorded 40 tackles, three passes defended and a forced fumble in 16 games, playing 39% of the defensive snaps.

The 2020 season was CB Corn Elder’s first with 100+ defensive snaps In 2020:

68.5 OVR

74.2 RD

78.4 TACK

68.2 COV

411 snaps (302 in the Slot)#OnePride https://t.co/bIOnY4yNg8 – PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) April 1, 2021

Elder clearly has a lot of room for improvement. However, at the price point he could be signed for, the former Panther could fit well with the Rams defence. The Rams are stacked with talent on defence so Elder could do very well in that system. If he does end up making a huge leap in production, Elder could end up being the steal of the draft.

