Lose 7 to 4: Sand in Gears

sunrise , The dangerous thing about playing a game in Florida is unintentionally falling into vacation mode. Sun, sea, sand.

And sand, Canadian players seemed to have a lot in jerseys and skates. Unable to maintain the pace and pressure exerted by the Panthers, the Montrealers lost by a score of 7 to 4.

Martin Saint-Louis soldiers had little fun at the FLA Live Arena ice rink compared to the beach in Fort Lauderdale, where they held their…