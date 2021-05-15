Lost in World – A Traveling Fiction – A Dummy Model

The day came of which I was dreaming from childhood. Traveling and exploring does have fun. This is what I thought. Today I am in Paris, taking off my boots. I simply laid on the bed as obviously, I travelled so long. I closed my eyes to embrace the feeling of my excitement. Soon, I slept in the warmth of the confortable bed. When I opened my eyes, I simply looked at the clock which was laying his small hand on 4. The waiter knocked my door and entered bringing coffee for me. I, soon had my coffee.

After Sometime :

I looked outside of my cab, the view of outside was like peace for the eyes. It completely absorbed me in it. My mouth wasn’t hesitant to make an O shape as the beauty of Paris thrilled me. The cab stopped at some distance because we had arrived at our destination. I quickly got off the car, paid the driver and stepped ahead. The door of the restaurant had positive vibes. It appeared small to me but peaceful. The board of the restaurant stated “dt” which was the short form of the David Toutain Restaurant.

I entered the restaurant and there I saw was something harmonious and pleasant. I sat down on chair. I looked at the menu with nervousness because I hadn’t known any French Dishes. I read some of the names. I gently slided my fingers through the dishes names and stopped at basil ice cream with fresh strawberries. I quickly ordered it with a loaf of garlic b r ead as my pets were running in my stomach. Soon, the waiters bought my dinner and I ate it in no time. I couldn’t stop myself from praising the food. It was worth-eating. How couldn’t it be? After all, it was from the famous restaurant of Paris “Restaurant David Toutain”. After I finished my dinner, the finger bowl was kept right infront of me. Now, don’t think that I will drink it😂. I cleansed my hands and paid the bill and left the hotel which was not less than any beautiful cottage.