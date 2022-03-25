L’OTAN équipe ses forces contre une possible attaque nucléaire, chimique ou biologique

NATO will provide Ukraine with protective equipment against chemical, biological and nuclear threats and defend its forces deployed on the East Coast against these threats, the coalition’s secretary general announced on Thursday.

The Allies are “concerned” about the possibility of the use of such weapons in Ukraine following the Russian invasion and have “agreed to provide equipment to help protect Ukraine from chemical threats, …