Lots of positives for both the Blues and Moana Pacifica » superrugby.co.nz

Both the Blues, who won 32-19, and Moana Pacifica will have taken the positivity out of their DHL Super Rugby Pacific competition on Tuesday and look to do it again at Eden Park on Saturday.

Blues coach Leon Macdonald said that with only four days between games, there wasn’t much time to make changes. But, for their side, it was a matter of freshening up and making sure they have the right mindset to seek out the opportunities they saw, and the same will be the case for Moana Pacifica.

McDonald said Moana Pacifica deserves its place in the competition. He knocked out the Crusaders, was in his game against the Chiefs at halftime, and took his win over the Hurricanes and did well against the Blues.

“No one has been spared Moana yet, she is a great…