Lotte Kopecky lost favorite role

She has made her cycling dream come true: Lotte Kopecki is the second Belgian woman to win the Tour of Flanders. He easily defeated Anemic Van Vleuten in the sprint.

In Vout van Aert’s absence, he was Belgium’s hope for victory at Flanders Most Beautiful, and Lotte Kopecki did not disappoint. The decision fell on the final climb, the Paterberg. There, defending champion Anemic van Vleuten tried to release the Belgian champion, but it did not work. Three of them took off: in addition to Van Vleuten and Kopecky, there was also a Belgian partner, Marlene Reiser. a dream landscape.

Van Vleuten refused to race, which meant that Katarzyna Niviadoma and van den Broek-Black, among others, rejoined. Later, one of Kopeki’s companions also attacked immediately. Van Vleuten closed the gap for the fifteenth time, but to his great dismay only Kopecki was able to keep him…