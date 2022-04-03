Lotte Kopecky Scores Biggest Win of Her Career: “It’s Not Happening Yet” | flanders women’s tour

Even before the first question was asked, Lotte Kopecki wanted to congratulate her teammates. “Many thanks to everyone at SD Works and especially to Chantal (van den Broek-Blac). What he did was fantastic.”

“We were advised to let Anemic van Vleuten take the lead in the final, but we only had 25 seconds and didn’t want to gamble. I was confident in my sprint, I felt pretty confident.”

“Of course you can never be completely sure. I know I’m generally anemic faster, but she’s still faster after a tough run. Just look at the Omloop.”

Despite the biggest win of his career, Kopeck kept his emotions well under control. “That’s because it hasn’t entered yet. I don’t realize it yet.”