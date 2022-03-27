Lotto Bonanza! Auckland shop owner who sold winning Powerball tickets expects winner to visit store

Saturday’s winning ticket was purchased from the Meg Star news agency in Henderson. photo/file

The owner of the news agency that sold the winning ticket to last night’s Powerball hopes that the winner, who is now worth $28 million, will go to the store to check it out.

The winning ticket was purchased from Meg Starr in Henderson, West Auckland.

Owner Pinal Patel said that the previous owner of the shop of another news agency had called him last night to inform him about the news.

“I couldn’t believe it, it was a big shock,” Patel said.

The lucky singles winner will collect $28,166,667, which includes one-sixth of Lotto Division 1 – the other five players who do not have a lucky Powerball number will collect $166,667.

Last night’s winning lotto numbers were: 2, 5, 11, 20, 23, and 25.

The Bonus Ball was 35, and the Powerball…