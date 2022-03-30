Lotto Max – Friday, April 1st draw will offer a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 39 maxmillions

The 1st Maximilians Prize Was Won In Quebec Yesterday

Montreal, 30 March 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – 1 MaxMillions prize (value .) seen in yesterday’s Lotto Max draw $1 million each) is given to the holder of a selection sold in Quebec. In Friday, April 1scheduled tribe The draw, prize pool will amount to $109 million and will include a jackpot of $70 million and an estimated 39 Maxmillions.

“As you will remember, two $70 million Jackpots were won by Lotto Max players in Quebec in 2020. To date, they are the largest jackpots ever offered by Lotto-Québec. recently, but November 12Six Capital-Nationale residents divided a $50 million Jackpot thanks to a winning ticket they bought as a group,” added isabelle johnExecutive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Lotto-Québec.

