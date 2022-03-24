LATEST

Lotto Max: What we know about the winning tickets in Ontario

Although no one won the $65 million Lotto Max jackpot on Tuesday, Ontario had a number of big winners.

According to OLG, two maxmillion tickets worth $1 million were sold in Ontario on Tuesday night. A million-dollar ticket was purchased in Norfolk County, and another was purchased on OLG.ca.

Meanwhile, someone who bought a ticket to Windsor made $323,517.80 this morning.

Four Encore Awards were also won in Ontario on Tuesday night, each worth $100,000. OLG said those tickets were sold in Scarborough, Niagara, Parry Sound and Nepean.

Since no one won the top prize on Tuesday night, Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot now reaches $70 million. There will also be an estimated 13 maxmillion prizes up for grabs.


