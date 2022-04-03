Lotto Max: Where are the winning tickets sold in Ontario?

This is no April Fools’ joke—Ontarians won millions in the latest Lotto Max.

$70 million was a treasure won by a player in the prairiesBut Ontario ticket holders were still able to win quite some cash.

According to the Ontario Lotteries and Gaming Commission (OLG), a $1 million Maximilians Prize ticket was sold in the Prince Edward/Hastings County area.

Four other Maximilians Prizes were won in Ontario, each worth $500,000. They were sold in the Ajax, Parry Sound/Nipising, Lennox and Eddington, Frontenac, and Online regions.

One ticket worth $250,000 was sold in Niagara Falls, while four second prize winning Lotto Max tickets were sold in Leeds and Greenville, Stony Creek, Toronto and on the OLG.ca website.

Lotto Max II Prize Tickets…