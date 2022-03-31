Lotto Max: Winning MaxMillion Tickets Bought in Ontario

Many Ontarians are getting richer this morning after winning big prizes in the Lotto Max draw.

While no one won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot on Tuesday, at least six tickets sold in Ontario are now worth more than $100,000.

According to OLG, two tickets to MaxMillion in Ontario on Tuesday night, each worth $1 million.

One of the million dollar tickets was purchased in Richmond Hill and the other in the Waterloo area.

A man in Toronto is getting $333,333.40 rich after splitting the MaxMillions prize with two others in Canada.

Another award winning ticket, costing $921,610.50, was also sold at Whitby.

Two Encore Awards worth $100,000 were also purchased in Ontario. Those tickets are sold out…