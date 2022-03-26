Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, March 25 Are In & It’s A $70 Million Jackpot

Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 25 have been revealed, so check it out it’s time to check your tickets!

For this Lotto Max draw, a jackpot of $70 million is available to win as well as 13 maxmillion prizes worth $1 million.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 25

Lotto Max Winning Numbers There are 3, 7, 16, 18, 27, 32 and 37 for the draw on March 25. The bonus number is 17.

To reiterate, the number to be on your ticket is 6262807.

With MaxMillions Draw, the winning numbers are: