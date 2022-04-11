Lotto Powerball winners: Auckland doubles win $8.5m prize

Calling on the government to come forward on decisions today, pre-cyclone on the way and Ukraine prepares for another attack in the east, the latest headlines from the New Zealand Herald. Video / New Zealand Herald

An Auckland couple were lying in bed on Sunday morning when they realized they had won the $8.5 million lotto prize.

The couple then jumped off the bed and started dancing with their confused dog.

“We were lying in bed on a Sunday morning when I checked my email and saw one from Lotto NZ saying I had a prize to claim on MyLotto. I had never received an email like this before, so immediately turned to his wife and asked her to see,” said the man.

“She took one look at the email and it immediately buzzed – she kept saying, ‘Check it, check it, check it.’ So we jumped out of bed…