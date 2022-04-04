Louis CK: Infamous American comic wins Best Comedy Album as Grammys backlash ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

Controversial comedian Louis CK has won a Grammy for his album Seriously Louis CK.

American star, who took home the best comedy album Gong, admitted to allegations of sexual misconduct After five women came forward in 2017.

He addressed the allegations – which revolved around masturbating in front of women without their consent – in his now award-winning special.

At the time, Louis CK said that he felt “remorseful” for his actions, admitting that he had used his “power” on women “irresponsibly”.

The scandal prompted him to “step back” from the spotlight temporarily, saying it would take him “a long time to listen.”

He also lost his production deal with FX, which aired his series Louie.

