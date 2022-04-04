Louis CK won a Grammy for his comedy album about cancellation

Louis CKThe post-“cancellation” road is clearly paved in gold. Infamous Comedian, Joe accepted for sexual misconduct with many women In 2017, Sunday won the Grammy for Best Comedy Album at the Grammys 2022. This was CK’s third win in this category – after victories in 2012 and 2016.

CK’s album Sincerely Louis CK beat fellow candidates Nate Bargatze ,largest average american, Lewis Black ,thank you for risking your life, lavelle crawford ,comedy vaccine, Chelsea Handler ,Development), And Kevin Hart ,given zero f**ks). The category was submitted by the host levar burton Ahead of this year’s main broadcast at the premiere ceremony. CK was not present.

This is CK’s first…