Louis CK’s Grammys come from supporters of comedy – The Hollywood Reporter

“And the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album goes to … Public Masturbator Louis CK!”

Stop. Let’s back up.

This was November 2021. I was in New York City for the NY Comedy Festival when I was invited to a comedy cellar by a comedian friend. Being invited was the only way for me to get in. That’s the only way anyone can get in: by knowing the right people. So there I was, part of the Inner Circle, teaming up with other comedians to claim a coveted spot among comedians… and Louis was sitting across from C.K.

I thought, “How is this guy allowed to go into the club after shuffling all five of his fingers in front of unsuspecting innocent women?” After all, it was a prestigious comedy club. There was no dearth of great and famous comedians to sit on stage and butt seats….