Louis Morissette A brand new show will host mixing contests and comedies, this fall on NuVo: game master,

This successful British concept, called Taskmaster in England, just won Starr and his production team, KOTV.

In this show, louis Morissetteand his assistants antoine Vagina A panel of five comedians will apply a series of playful challenges Mehndi Bossiden, Ive Cote, Christine Morency, Matthew Pepper and Joe Cormier.