Louis Osthuizen withdraws from Masters; Tiger Woods’ group is now a twin

Danielle Parhizkaran-Augusta Chronicle/USA Today

Louis Osthuizen withdrew from the 86th Masters on Friday ahead of his second round due to injury.

South Africa played Tiger Woods in the first round and were about to do so again at 1:41 pm today. Woods will now play as a doubles with Joaquin Nieman of Chile.

Osthuizen’s injury was not disclosed, although he was sidelined earlier this season due to back problems. In Round 1 he scored a 76 with three birdies, three bogeys and two double bogeys, a famous par-3 12th place where his tee shot rolled back into the pond from the green.

scroll to continue

Oosthuizen was competing in his 14th Masters. He finished second in 2012, losing in the playoffs to Bubba Watson. He is the only player in Masters history to have both…