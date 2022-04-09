Louis Osthuizen withdraws from Masters; Tiger Woods' group is now a twin

Louis Osthuizen withdrew from the 86th Masters on Friday ahead of his second round due to injury.

South Africa played Tiger Woods in the first round and were about to do so again at 1:41 pm today. Woods will now play as a doubles with Joaquin Nieman of Chile.

Osthuizen’s injury was not disclosed, although he was sidelined earlier this season due to back problems. In Round 1 he scored a 76 with three birdies, three bogeys and two double bogeys, a famous par-3 12th place where his tee shot rolled back into the pond from the green.


