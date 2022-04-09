Louis Ostuizen pulls out of Masters with undisclosed injury

Augusta, Ga. South Africa’s Louis Osthuizen, who played alongside Tiger Woods in the first round of the Masters, withdrew from the tournament on Friday with an undisclosed injury.

Osthuizen, ranked 14th in the Official World Golf Ranking, scored a 4-over 76 in the first round.

Woods, who was ranked 10th after 1 under 71 on Thursday, will next play Joaquin Nieman of Chile in the second round.

Osthuizen, winner of The Open in St Andrews in 2010, has been in the top three in four of the last five major championships since the start of 2020. He was runner-up in the Majors six times, including a playoff loss to Bubba Watson. At the 2012 Masters.