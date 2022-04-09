Louis Sigouin targeted by an investigation by the Order of Sexologists

Four participants from three seasons of if we love each other assigned to himself is to; Fake names were used to protect their identity, they believe that Louise Sigouin Failed at his job of making a good TV show, betraying the trust he had established with his patients!

,The production told us it was a documentary on the evolution of a couple’s relationship, to see how a pretty positive relationship develops on television. the sentinel was benevolent to the other“, hands over Pierre, ,But there are some people who suffer a lot [pendant les tournages], I want the public to know that our image has been tampered with. Quebec lives in this illusion…