Louis Theroux to trace Stormzy’s life in new series

Louis Theroux is on hand to trace the lives of Stormzy and other stars from the entertainment world in a new Celebrity Interview series.

The upcoming six-part BBC Two series will see the documentary-maker sit down with a different guest on each episode, revealing “unique and intimate portraits of some of the world’s most famous personalities”.

In the first episode of the series, Theroux will join multi-award winning musician Stormzy on tour and at home.

Originally from South London, Stormzy rose to fame with her song Keep quiteWhich was released as a freestyle and posted on YouTube.

His 2017 debut album, Horde signs and prayersGrimm was the first album to reach number one in the UK and was named Album of the Year at the 2018 Brit Awards.

followed two years later It’s heavy…