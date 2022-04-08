Louis Tomlinson closes Lockers Festen

door kloetzinzoglu Feather 08 April 2022 – 11:25

The Lokers Festen will take place from August 5 to August 14, 2022. The organization is announcing another set of new names.inShown in Lokeren on Sunday 14 August.

De Lockers Festen has previously announced Kings of Leon, Kraftwerk, Black Eyed Peas, Clouseau, Snow Patrol, Collie, #likeme, Cpex, De Krooners, Portland, Reggie, Seesick Steve, The Afghan Whigs and K3. Check out the line-up of Lokers Feiston 2022 here.

Louis Tomlinson has been on the rise over the years: Once starting out as part of One Direction, Tomlinson is now a big name in his own right. Tomlinson is joined by The Snuts: This Scottish indie rock band has been playing together since the age of 15. St. Motel agrees. The band performed on the main stage at Coachella and can be seen as a support act for Arctic Monkeys, Twenty One Pilots, Panic! In disco…