Louis van Gaal (70) is suffering from aggressive prostate cancer. world cup 2022

Louis van Gaal told his story on a talk show tonight on Dutch television.



“Prostate cancer won’t kill you,” he said. “Not in 90 percent of cases. But there are underlying diseases that kill you, M.But I had aggressive form and was irradiated 25 times.”

His players in the national team knew nothing about cancer. Van Gaal: “I don’t think you tell the people you work with. It could affect their choices or their decisiveness. So I didn’t think they should know.”



“They look at a blush on my cheeks and think: What a healthy boy. Of course not like that.”



Van Gaal is in his third stint with the national team. At the end of this year’s World Cup, the Netherlands were placed in a group with Ecuador, Senegal and Qatar on Friday.



As a club, van Gaal worked at football institutions such as Ajax, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

