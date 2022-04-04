Louis van Gaal announces cancer: “Players think I’m a healthy person” | foreign football

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said in a television interview on Sunday evening that he has been suffering from prostate cancer since 2020, which he says will not stop him from traveling to Qatar for the World Cup (21 November-18 December).
“The players don’t know it”, 70-year-old Louis van Gaal told RTL television channel, adding that he has already undergone 25 radiations, including evenings or nights during training camps of selection. The Dutch joined Group A. In the World Cup with Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador.
The players think “I’m a healthy man, but I’m not,” the technician said, noting that his cancer was diagnosed in 2020 and his treatment began in 2021.
During…
