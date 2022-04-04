Louis van Gaal: Former Manchester United coach reveals he has prostate cancer world News

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 70-year-old, who is currently the head coach of the Dutch national team, appeared on a TV show Humberto in the Netherlands on Sunday while promoting a new documentary about his life.

Van Gaal said he hadn’t told his players about his illness, adding: “They see me blushing on my cheeks and thinking, ‘What a healthy (that person’). .)

Everyone at Manchester United is completely behind our former manager, Louis van Gaal in his fight against cancer. Sending you strength and courage, Louis ️ pic.twitter.com/axcB7mV5To — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 3 April 2022

