Louis van Gaal has aggressive form of prostate cancer

National coach Louis van Gaal has an aggressive form of prostate cancer. The Amsterdammer, 70, revealed this during a tour of Humberto’s talk show.

Recently he has undergone 25 treatments. Even during training camps for the Dutch national team. This happened in the evening as he did not want to share the news about his illness so as not to affect the group of players.

The topic came in response to the documentary about Van Gaal, which will premiere next week. Incidentally, Van Gaal has already watched the documentary three times and says he is very satisfied with himself and the result.

“I was irradiated 25 times, then you have a lot of management to do”

Van Gaal: “You don’t die from prostate cancer, at least not in ninety percent of cases. It’s usually other underlying diseases that kill you. But my form was pretty aggressive, I was 25 times…