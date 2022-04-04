Louis van Gaal is diagnosed with prostate cancer – Sports/Voetball Magazine

Louis van Gaal has been suffering from prostate cancer for a long time. The Dutch national coach announced this on Sunday evening’s television program Humberto. Van Gaal, 70, had not yet informed his players about his illness. He didn’t because he said he didn’t want to affect the performance.

“The players didn’t know. They see a blush on my cheeks and think: What a healthy fellow he is. Certainly not,” said van Gaal, who joined Humberto Tan to promote his film Louis. are guest. According to van Gaal, this is an aggressive form of prostate cancer. He has already been treated 25 times. Not dead, it’s usually the underlying diseases from which you die.’

Despite his illness, Van Gaal will travel with Orange to the World Cup in Qatar later this year. He is in his third stint as the national coach. He also worked in major clubs like FC Barcelona, ​​Bayern.